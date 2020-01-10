WW2 veteran Jean Trempe dead at 94
Former corporal returned to Juno Beach last year for 75th anniversary of D-Day
Quebec Second World War veteran Jean Trempe, who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, has died. He was 94.
Trempe died Wednesday morning in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, said Denis Duguay, president of Royal Canadian Legion branch 117 in Sorel-Tracy. Trempe, who was born in Montreal, grew up in the area and had been a branch member for 31 years.
He had been in good spirits despite poor health, said Duguay, telling jokes right up to the end.
The Sorel-Tracy Legion honoured Trempe in-person last November, he said. The flag at the Legion is flying at half mast Friday.
Trempe, a Bren gunner and artilleryman, had served as a corporal with the Régiment de Maisonneuve de Montreal.
At last year's ceremonies commemorating D-Day, Trempe dipped his foot into the waters at Juno Beach — a shore he had stormed 75 years earlier, alongside 14,000 other Canadians.
"War is like a lottery," he mused, emotional, a few minutes later. "If you come back, you're lucky. You're unlucky if you die."
