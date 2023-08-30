Provincial byelection in Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon set for Oct. 2

Voters in the provincial riding of Jean-Talon will be able to elect a new member of the National Assembly in a byelection on Oct. 2.

The riding was left vacant when CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin stepped down on July 19.

At the time, Boutin said the decision to leave was difficult but that she needed more time for her family and had accepted a job in the private sector.

TVA announced Monday that she would be joining its team of pundits for its provincial politics program La Joute.

The Jean-Talon byelection is expected to cost $585,000. It will be the fourth one in the riding since 2008.

Since July, the political parties have been introducing their candidates for the race — and awaiting the official call from the premier's office.

Boutin won the Jean-Talon riding, a traditionally Liberal stronghold, in a 2019 byelection, after former Liberal minister Sébastien Proulx resigned.

She was re-elected in 2022 with Québec Solidaire's Olivier Bolduc coming in second, with 24 per cent of the vote. For a third time, Bolduc will try his hand at representing Québec Solidaire in the riding.

On Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced that Marie-Anik Shoiry — the CEO and Founder of the Vide ta sacoche charity —would be running under the CAQ banner.



Lawyers Without Borders co-founder Pascal Paradis is the candidate for the Parti Québécois.

The Conservative Party of Quebec will run 24-year-old candidate Jesse Robitaille, an anti-tramway candidate who moved to the province from Calgary six years ago.

The Liberals announced that Élise Avard-Bernier, co-founder and director of the Vie de parents website, will be their candidate.

The average voter turnout for the riding of Jean-Talon in the past three years has been 48 per cent.