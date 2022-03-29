Quebec Liberal MNA says he was victim of 'gratuitous attack' by 2 men in Laval

The Laval police service (SPL) is investigating after a Quebec Liberal MNA said he was assaulted by two young men Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Jean Rouselle, the MNA for Vimont, in Laval, said he suffered "blows to the face" in what he described as a "gratuitous attack."

Depuis plusieurs semaines, j’interpelle <a href="https://twitter.com/GGuilbaultCAQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GGuilbaultCAQ</a> concernant la violence au Québec. Aujourd’hui, j’ai été victime d’une attaque gratuite par deux jeunes hommes, Je me porte bien malgré les coups au visage que j’ai subi. Il faut agir pour protéger la population <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> —@RousselleJean

According to Rouselle's office, the attack took place around 2 p.m. in an area of his office building where young people often gather to smoke cigarettes or cannabis.

The situation has been going on for "several months," according to Rouselle's office, adding that the MNA's political attaché had to confront some youths a few weeks back.

SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Bechara said Rouselle approached two young men who were using cannabis in the building.

"He warned them to leave the area ... as they were disturbing employees of the building," said Bechara.

Shortly after that, she said, the young men hit Rouselle several times in the face and head, then fled on foot.

C’est avec beaucoup d’inquiétude que j’ai appris que <a href="https://twitter.com/RousselleJean?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RousselleJean</a> a été victime d’une attaque violente. Heureusement, il s’en sort indemne.<br><br>La montée de la violence au courant des dernières années au Québec est particulièrement inquiétante. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/HvjiboYOhV">https://t.co/HvjiboYOhV</a> —@DomAnglade

In his tweet, Rouselle, the Liberal critic for public security, said he's been calling for Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault to address violence issues in the province "for several weeks."

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade also addressed the attack on Twitter, saying "the rise of violence in recent years in Quebec is particularly worrying."

Police say the investigation continues, and officers are looking at security cameras in hopes of identifying the suspects.