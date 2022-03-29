Skip to Main Content
Quebec Liberal MNA says he was victim of 'gratuitous attack' by 2 men in Laval

Laval police say Jean Rousselle was attacked by two young men after he asked them to stop smoking inside his office building.

Jean Rouselle filed complaint with Laval police Monday, investigation is ongoing

Jean Rouselle, the MNA for Vimont, in Laval, is pictured in the area of his office building where he says he was attacked. Rouselle's office says many youths gather to smoke cigarettes or cannabis in this part of the building. (Radio-Canada)

The Laval police service (SPL) is investigating after a Quebec Liberal MNA said he was assaulted by two young men Monday afternoon. 

In a tweet, Jean Rouselle, the MNA for Vimont, in Laval, said he suffered "blows to the face" in what he described as a "gratuitous attack." 

According to Rouselle's office, the attack took place around 2 p.m. in an area of his office building where young people often gather to smoke cigarettes or cannabis. 

The situation has been going on for "several months," according to Rouselle's office, adding that the MNA's political attaché had to confront some youths a few weeks back. 

SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Bechara said Rouselle approached two young men who were using cannabis in the building. 

"He warned them to leave the area ... as they were disturbing employees of the building," said Bechara.

Shortly after that, she said, the young men hit  Rouselle several times in the face and head, then fled on foot. 

In his tweet, Rouselle, the Liberal critic for public security, said he's been calling for Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault to address violence issues in the province "for several weeks."

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade also addressed the attack on Twitter, saying "the rise of violence in recent years in Quebec is particularly worrying." 

Police say the investigation continues, and officers are looking at security cameras in hopes of identifying the suspects. 

With files from Radio-Canada

