Laval Police confirm arrest, assault charge in attack on Quebec Liberal MNA

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault as part of an investigation by the Laval police service (SPL) into an attack reported by Quebec Liberal MNA Jean Rouselle last week.

Rouselle, the MNA for Vimont, in Laval, said he suffered "blows to the face" and described the incident as a "gratuitous attack" on Twitter.

According to Rouselle's office, the attack took place around 2 p.m. on March 29, in a stairwell of his office building where young people often gather to smoke cigarettes or cannabis.

Depuis plusieurs semaines, j’interpelle <a href="https://twitter.com/GGuilbaultCAQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GGuilbaultCAQ</a> concernant la violence au Québec. Aujourd’hui, j’ai été victime d’une attaque gratuite par deux jeunes hommes, Je me porte bien malgré les coups au visage que j’ai subi. Il faut agir pour protéger la population <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> —@RousselleJean

In his tweet, Rouselle, the Liberal critic for public security, said he's been calling for Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault to address violence issues in the province "for several weeks."

On Tuesday, SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara told CBC one of two suspects was arrested on March 30 and later brought to the Laval courthouse. Beshara says the suspect has a criminal record, was known to police and was released under a promise to appear.

Last week, Beshara said Rouselle had approached two young men who were using cannabis in the building where he works and asked them to leave. Shortly after that, she said, the young men struck Rouselle several times in the face and head before fleeing on foot.

At the time, police were reviewing security footage to try to identify the two people involved, one of whom remains at large.