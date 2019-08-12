Ensemble Montréal announces Jean-Pierre Szaraz as candidate for Plateau-Mont-Royal mayor

Ensemble Montréal has nominated Jean-Pierre Szaraz, a social media consultant, to represent the party in the byelection to replace Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez.

Szaraz has lived in the borough for most of his life, and says he disagrees with many of the decisions made by Projet Montréal's Ferrandez during his 10-year run as mayor.

"Many citizens are tired of the former mayor's un-democratic methods and want change," Szaraz said in a news release.

Among the policies he intends to campaign on is re-opening one of the softball fields in Jeanne-Mance Park.

He's spoken out publicly against many of Projet Montréal's flagship policies in past.

He was, for instance, opposed to closing Camilien-Houde Way to vehicle traffic.

And when Szaraz was sales director at Chez Farfelu, a stationary boutique on Mont-Royal Avenue, he said reforms brought in by the Ferrandez administration were hurting business.

Since 2013, Szaraz has worked as a self-employed community manager and social media consultant.

In 2017, he ran unsuccessfully for a Plateau-Mont-Royal borough councillor position under the Équipe Denis Coderre banner, Ensemble's previous name.

Ferrandez announced in May he was leaving municipal politics, criticizing Mayor Valérie Plante's administration for not being aggressive enough with its environmental policies.

Plateau-Mont-Royal residents will vote for their new mayor on October 6.

Luc Rabouin, director of strategic development at Desjardins Group, is the Projet Montréal candidate.