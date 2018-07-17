Montreal police officer will stand trial in connection with 2016 drug bust death

A Montreal police officer accused of killing a man during a drug bust two years ago is headed to trial.

Christian Gilbert was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Bony Jean-Pierre, 46, in May 2017. He entered a not guilty plea two months later, in July.

Jean-Pierre was shot in the head with a plastic bullet in March 2016 while trying to flee a drug raid in a Montreal North apartment.

He died in hospital later the same week.

After an 18-day preliminary hearing, Quebec Court Judge Pierre E. Labelle ruled Tuesday that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Several dozen of Gilbert's colleagues from the SPVM packed the courtroom to hear the decision. Some let out sighs of disappointment upon hearing the decision.