'The Buddhist Chef' serves up comfort food, tofu poutine at Montreal Vegan Festival

Jean-Philippe Cyr doesn't believe that going vegan should have to mean sacrificing all his favourite comfort foods.

Cyr, a professional chef who lives in Joliette, Que., is best known to his English-language fans as The Buddhist Chef — the name of his blog and YouTube channel.

Since launching, he has amassed more than a million followers on social media from all over the world.

He says there are a lot of vegan bloggers out there, but he brings his experience as a classically trained chef to the table.

Cyr's path to embracing veganism was a slow and winding one, beginning with his education in French cooking at l'École hôtelière de la Capitale in Quebec City and working as a grillardin — a meat specialist in local restaurants

He became interested in Buddhism and started cooking at a meditation centre, but he still wasn't resolved to give up on his own meat consumption.

"As soon as I walked out of these retreats, I would head to McDonald's, and I would have a Big Mac just to treat myself," he said. "I wasn't even thinking."

He joked that this meditation centre is where he started developing the cookbook he would go on to publish years later as La Cuisine de Jean-Philippe Cyr, which was a top-50 bestseller in Quebec last year.

The silent meditators couldn't give feedback about the dishes he prepared, but Cyr wasn't discouraged.

"I was judging by the plate," he said. It always came back empty.

His cookbook, published in French, sold 25,000 copies last year. (Jean-Philippe Cyr)

He told CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend that he became increasingly uncomfortable with eating animal products and cooking with them as well.

He said his unease reached a boiling point when he was tasked with serving up a lamb dinner for a group of dignitaries.

"From this point on, I decided that I would go vegan, and I quit my job and never looked back," he said.

Cyr has long been an advocate that vegan cooking doesn't have to be bland and unappetizing. His blog is filled with recipes for decadent, "cheesy" pizzas and tacos.

Cyr, who will be participating in a vegan poutine competition at the fifth annual Montreal Vegan Festival this Sunday, said it's all about substitutions and creativity.

"When you make a sauce in a classic French restaurant, you use the bones and you make a fond," he said. But with vegan cooking, he says, "You use miso. You use fermented food. You have to give it a little umami — the fifth flavour."

He won't divulge the secret to his vegan poutine but says it involves poaching tofu in salt water to give it a "cheese-like consistency."

Most of all, he suggests that when it comes to testing out vegan recipes on the family, home chefs should "go for something you know."

"If you put a shovel of twigs on their plate, they aren't going to like it," he said with a laugh.

Cyr will give workshops at the Vegan Festival at the Palais des Congrès on Saturday and go up against French chef Sébastien Kardinal in the poutine competition on Sunday. The event is free.

With files from CBC's All in a Weekend