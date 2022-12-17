Jean Lapointe, entertainer and retired senator, honoured at funeral in Montreal

Politicians, artists, friends and family are gathering Saturday at the Saint-Viateur d'Outremont Church in Montreal to remember Jean Lapointe.

The former senator and entertainer died on Nov. 18. He was 86 years old.

After struggling with alcoholism, in 1982, he founded the Maison Jean Lapointe, a non-profit organization that helps people with addictions.

He was very religious, according to his son, Jean-Marie Lapointe, in an interview with Radio-Canada's D'abord Info.

"That's why we're in a church," he said. "It's important to celebrate my dad. There's going to be music, his own songs [and] music from other people that dad loved."

Family members of Jean Lapointe look on during his funeral. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Jean Lapointe was appointed to the Senate in 2001 and served for 10 years. He has received numerous accolades throughout his lifetime, including being named to the Order of Canada and being made an officer of the National Order of Quebec.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien, who appointed Lapointe to the Senate, says he felt it was his duty to come to the funeral.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien spoke during the funeral. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

"He is a fine example of someone who grew, who had difficulties and who overcame them."

When Quebec Premier François Legault arrived at the church, he said Lapointe was "an exceptional artist who had all the skills."

The public was able to pay their last respects to Lapointe Thursday when his family organized a lying-in-state vigil at the Saint-Viateur d'Outremont Church.

People gathered at the Saint-Viateur d'Outremont Church in Montreal's Outremont borough for Lapointe's funeral. (Camille Feireisen/Radio-Canada)

A few hundred admirers came to honour his memory, including dignitaries such as former prime minister of Canada Brian Mulroney.

Lapointe is survived by his wife, Mercedes, his seven children, two grandsons and two sisters.