Jean Lapierre's family suing pilot's insurance company 3 years after deadly crash
12 plaintiffs argue pilot was fully responsible and want more than $1.7M
The family of Jean Lapierre is suing the insurance company responsible for the pilot who was flying the plane that went down over the Magdalen Islands in 2016.
Lapierre, a former cabinet minister and political commentator, was killed in the crash along with his wife Nicole Beaulieu, his sister Martine and brothers Marc and Louis.
The lawsuit was filed in Quebec City against Starnet Insurance, which was responsible for pilot Pascal Gosselin at the time of the incident.
The pilot and co-pilot, Fabrice Labourel, also died in the crash
The 12 plaintiffs, which include members of the Lapierre and Beaulieu families, hold the pilot fully responsible for the crash and are asking for more than $1.7 million from the insurance company.
The request filed by the plaintiff's lawyer, Étienne Giasson, says the plaintiffs had first tried other legal options to avoid suing the company.
Friday will mark the three-year anniversary of the crash.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada
