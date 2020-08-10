Quebec to announce details of back-to-school plan today

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to provide a clearer set of guidelines for students and staff heading back to school this fall.

Roberge will hold a news conference at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, who said last week that the question of making masks mandatory in high schools would be reassessed.

For weeks, parents, teachers unions and the opposition have criticized the government for what they call a lack of clarity, and have expressed concerns that the initial set of guidelines released for elementary and high school students earlier this summer do not go far enough.

In June, Roberge announced that attendance will be mandatory for all elementary and high school students this fall.

According to government guidelines so far, classes for students in preschool up to Grade 9 will respect the regular, pre-pandemic ratios, but there will be "bubbles" of up to six students who will not have to respect the usual two-metre physical-distancing rule.

The subgroups will have to stay one metre away from one another, and all students will have to stay two metres away from adults. The students will have an assigned classroom, and the teachers will come to them.

For Grade 10 and 11 students, there are two options — they will either follow the same protocol as their younger peers, or they will attend school one day out of two.

They would have online classes and take-home work to do on the days they aren't physically at school.

Last week, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy accused the Legault government of contradicting itself and asked for a clear explanation as to why masks have not been made mandatory in schools.

Anyone over the age of 12 is required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and on public transit, but that same regulation doesn't apply to schools so far.

'A lot of unanswered questions'

Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, says many teachers are worried about the new school year.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions," Yetman said.

Particularly in high schools, where students across the province have been out of the classroom since March, some of the regulations will be difficult to follow, she said.

"They're going to be asked to stay in the same class all day," Yetman said. "That's going to be really hard for them."

The "bubbles" of students likely won't work well in practice, either, she said.

She's hoping Monday's announcement will include a 50 per cent reduction in class sizes for high schools, as well as some type of regulation for masks.

In British Columbia, a five-stage plan to gradually resume in-class learning was put in place in May. The stages go from having no students in school to a full return to the classroom. For example, in stage four, most students are still learning remotely or online, but exceptions are made for children of essential workers and vulnerable students.

Yetman says that finding different solutions, depending on a family's situation, would be ideal for Quebec, too.

"It seems it's all or nothing with this government," she said.