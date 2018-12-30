Celebrated Montreal Metro architect Jean Dumontier dies at 83

Jean Dumontier, an instrumental architect of the Montreal Metro, has died.

He passed away of cancer on Thursday at the age of 83.

During his career, he designed the Longueuil and Île Sainte-Hélène (now Jean-Drapeau) Metro stations.

He also oversaw the design of stations built in the 1970s and 1980s, and became the first Metro architect to integrate works of art into the stations he designed.

"At the time, there were no laws that forced the government to install works of art in the Metro," said Benoît Clairoux, a Montreal Metro historian. It was a gift [the architects] gave to citizens. They wanted to humanize the metro and make it beautiful."

In his designs, Dumontier favoured natural light, Clairoux added.

After finishing his degree in architecture in the early 1960s, Dumontier was quickly hired by the city to join the team developing the metro.

He then became the director of architecture at the metropolitan transportation bureau, and oversaw extensions to the network.

'Papa's Metro'

Dumontier's son, Paul-Eric Dumontier, said his father was very proud of his work.

"It was the project of a lifetime," he said. "It was a true passion."

Dumontier said his father would bring he and his siblings to meet the artists who worked in the Metro, and everyone else who was involved.

"We were very proud to be able to go into 'Papa's Metro,' as we called it," he said.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) reacted in a statement Sunday to Dumontier's death.

"We accept with great sadness the death of a great builder of the Montreal Metro," the statement reads.

"The STM wishes to underline the important legacy that he leaves to Montrealers, especially the hundreds of thousands of customers who use the network daily."