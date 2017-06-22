Concerts at Parc Jean-Drapeau to be dialled down a notch again this summer

Residents on Montreal's South Shore can rest easy.

Officials have agreed to cap noise levels at Parc Jean-Drapeau again this summer following last year's pilot project.

Saint-Lambert and Montreal reached an agreement in 2018 on how loud concerts can be on the islands of Sainte-Hélène and Notre-Dame — situated on the St. Lawrence river between the two municipalities.

This summer, those noise limits will be reinstated as a result of what the two cities describe as a "positive experience" last season between Saint-Lambert and the park's managing organization, the Parc Jean-Drapeau Soceity.

With the exception of some authorized events without limitation, the maximum allowable noise level will now be 75 A-weighted decibels (dBAs).

For events whose contracts have already been signed, the ceiling will be 80 dBAs.

[ Bruit en provenance du parc Jean-Drapeau ] L’arrondissement de Ville-Marie rétablit des limites de bruit au parc Jean-Drapeau. <a href="https://t.co/iO7GRP3uKd">https://t.co/iO7GRP3uKd</a> <a href="https://t.co/lisObEwrrc">pic.twitter.com/lisObEwrrc</a> —@VilleStLambert

Saint-Lambert residents will be able to learn more during an information session that will take place June 27 at the Saint-Lambert multifunctional centre.

Elected officials from both cities are expected to be there.

The park's new amphitheatre, which will play host to its first events this summer, is also expected to help control the noise.

Nine towers installed on the site will measure and help adjust the sound depending on the weather and other factors.