No swimming: Jean-Doré beach closed due to bacteria

The Jean-Doré beach on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène is closed to the public indefinitely, after tests found high levels of bacteriological contamination.

According to the Environment Ministry, analysis of samples taken on July 17 showed the water at beach did not meet its quality standards.

Montrealers hoping to cool off on yet another hot day can check out other beaches which are still open. The ministry's Environnement-Plage page updates the water quality regularly.