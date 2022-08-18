Bacteria contamination closes Jean-Doré beach
The beach on Île Notre-Dame in Jean-Drapeau Park will be closed until further notice because of an E. coli contamination, Quebec's Environment Ministry said Thursday morning.
Quebec's Environment Ministry has yet to say how long the closure could last
It has yet to say whether the closure of the Jean-Doré beach could continue into what's expected to be a hot weekend for the city.
Temperatures will reach a high of 30 C starting Friday, and are anticipated to stay in that range until Sunday, Environment Canada says.
Other beaches in the Montreal area, like Cap-Saint-Jacques and Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard, are still open to the public.
