Ex-premier Jean Charest files lawsuit against Quebec government over corruption allegations

Former Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest has filed a lawsuit against the Quebec government, alleging that his privacy has been violated by the province's anti-corruption unit.

In a statement, Charest said that confidential information about him and his family has been leaked to the media.

Charest blamed the leaks on the anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, which has an ongoing investigation into provincial Liberal party financing while he was premier, from 2003 to 2012.

"These leaks are illegal and moreover constitute an obstacle to justice," he said.

The former premier said he was prepared to forego legal action in exchange for an apology from the government, but that his offer was refused.

Charest's lawyer filed the lawsuit Friday in Quebec Superior Court.

Earlier this year, Charest accused UPAC of a "fishing expedition" after he announced he would not run for the federal Conservative leadership.

After Charest stepped down in 2012, a public inquiry heard evidence that during his time as premier, the provincial Liberals benefited from millions in illegal donations.

The anti-corruption unit, which Charest's government created, subsequently opened an investigation into Liberal fundraising practices.

