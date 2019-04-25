Pedestrian struck by truck in Pointe-Claire

A 25-year-old man was struck by a truck while jaywalking across a busy boulevard in Pointe-Claire this morning, Montreal police say.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said the vehicle was heading south on St-Jean Boulevard, near the Highway 40 viaduct at around 8:30 a.m, when the collision occurred.

The victim was crossing St-Jean Boulevard where there is no crosswalk, Chèvrefilssaid.

She said the victim was hit in the lower body and never lost consciousness.

The truck driver, 35, was treated at the scene for shock.

The area, not far from the Fairview Pointe-Claire Mall, is largely comprised of large parking lots, box stores and hotels.

François Labelle, chief of operations with Urgences-Santé, said the victim was transported to hospital with head trauma.