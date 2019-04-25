Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck by truck in Pointe-Claire
Montreal·New

Pedestrian struck by truck in Pointe-Claire

A 25-year-old man was struck by a truck while jaywalking across a busy boulevard near the Fairview mall, Montreal police say.

Victim transported to hospital and truck driver was treated at the scene for shock

CBC News ·
Montreal police were on the scene investigating a collision between a truck and pedestrian Thursday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A 25-year-old man was struck by a truck while jaywalking across a busy boulevard in Pointe-Claire this morning, Montreal police say.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said the vehicle was heading south on St-Jean Boulevard, near the Highway 40 viaduct at around 8:30 a.m, when the collision occurred.

The victim was crossing St-Jean Boulevard where there is no crosswalk, Chèvrefilssaid.

She said the victim was hit in the lower body and never lost consciousness.

The truck driver, 35, was treated at the scene for shock.

The area, not far from the Fairview Pointe-Claire Mall, is largely comprised of large parking lots, box stores and hotels.

François Labelle, chief of operations with Urgences-Santé, said the victim was transported to hospital with head trauma. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.