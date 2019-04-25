Pedestrian struck by truck in Pointe-Claire
Victim transported to hospital and truck driver was treated at the scene for shock
A 25-year-old man was struck by a truck while jaywalking across a busy boulevard in Pointe-Claire this morning, Montreal police say.
Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said the vehicle was heading south on St-Jean Boulevard, near the Highway 40 viaduct at around 8:30 a.m, when the collision occurred.
The victim was crossing St-Jean Boulevard where there is no crosswalk, Chèvrefilssaid.
She said the victim was hit in the lower body and never lost consciousness.
The truck driver, 35, was treated at the scene for shock.
The area, not far from the Fairview Pointe-Claire Mall, is largely comprised of large parking lots, box stores and hotels.
François Labelle, chief of operations with Urgences-Santé, said the victim was transported to hospital with head trauma.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.