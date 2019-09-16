Jagmeet Singh pitches himself as an 'ally' to Quebecers

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to win over Quebecers by promising more powers to the province on issues like the environment, language and immigration.

But he's also hoping the campaign gives them a chance to get to know him.

"I think during this campaign time period people are going to start really paying attention. And as they pay attention they'll see that we've made Quebec a huge priority," Singh told Daybreak host Ainslie MacLellan.

"I'm showing folks in Quebec that I can be your ally."

Singh, who won the NDP leadership in 2017, has so far struggled to make inroads in the province.

Support for the NDP has been eroding since the party took 59 of 78 seats under Jack Layton in 2011.

The party was reduced to 16 MPs in 2015 and many of those are thought to be up for grabs in the Oct. 21 election.

On Sunday, Singh unveiled his party's Quebec platform, which attempted to build on Layton's legacy.

In the sit-down interview, Singh was pressed on his plans to expand Bill 101 to national companies, a proposed natural gas project in Saguenay and Quebec's law banning some public workers from wearing religious symbols.

Singh reiterated an NDP government wouldn't intervene in the court challenge against Bill 21, but he said the fact he is running in the election, wearing a turban, is itself an act of defiance.

"I'm here in Quebec so I'm absolutely defending people and I'm proud of that," he said.

