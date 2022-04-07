Court to rule on retrial of former Quebec judge convicted in murder of wife

Former Quebec Court of Appeal judge Jacques Delisle, 86, is expected back in court Friday morning to learn if the legal proceedings against him will be dropped.

Judge Jean-François Émond will announce whether to move ahead with a new trial or throw the case out.

In 2012, Delisle was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2009 death of his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

But the ex-judge always maintained his innocence, claiming that this wife of 49 years died by suicide.

In April 2021, federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a retrial after new information about the case came to light. Lametti concluded that "a miscarriage of justice likely occured" in the case.

Delisle was released on bail shortly after, pending his new trial. He had spent nine years in prison.

Delisle has been asking for a stay in the legal proceedings against him. (Radio-Canada)

At a hearing in November, Delisle's lawyers argued that the Crown's experts made serious mistakes in the original pathology report that led to their client's conviction. They said those errors would make it difficult to ensure the fairness of a new trial. They also argued there have been unreasonable delays in the case.

Crown prosecutors argued a new trial is necessary because of the seriousness of the charges.

This is not the first time Delisle has fought to have his conviction overturned. He appealed to the Supreme Court, which refused to hear his case in December 2013.