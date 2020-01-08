Photojournalist Ivanoh Demers looks back on surviving and photographing the Haiti earthquake
Demers says his life was profoundly altered on Jan. 12, 2010. He marks the quake's anniversary every year
Ivanoh Demers was editing video in his Port-au-Prince hotel room for a story about Haitian-born author Dany Laferrière he was working on for La Presse.
Then the earthquake struck.
It felt like a major explosion. But the shaking didn't stop.
"Everything ... is five feet away from where it was one second before," said Demers, describing what he witnessed in an interview with CBC in the lead-up to the 10th anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in human history.
Demers said he started to run, cutting his feet on shards of broken glass. He went back to his room, threw on his shoes and leapt down the hallway and down three flights of stairs as walls trembled.
Objects around him were flung to the ground. The floor undulated beneath his feet.
He made it outside. The hotel was to his left, and a stand of palm trees was to his right. He ran toward the trees.
"It was a good call, because the whole building collapsed basically beside me," said Demers, a photographer for La Presse at the time who now works for Radio-Canada.
He found himself standing among some Haitians, who, like him, had escaped. They were praying, "Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!"
And though Demers doesn't consider himself religious, he joined in.
"I looked at the skies and said, 'My God, this has got to stop.' You know, and it did."
It was 4:53 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2010. The earthquake had lasted 35 seconds.
"The worst 35 seconds of my life," Demers said.
At least 250,000 lives were lost. The lives of so many others were profoundly altered.
The shaking went on, with violent aftershocks in the hours and days that followed.
Demers found his colleague, journalist Chantal Guy, and they got to work helping people in the area. Darkness soon fell, and there were only the headlights of idling cars to illuminate rescue efforts.
Demers spotted a United Nations truck and ran toward it.
He persuaded the UN peacekeepers to let him use their satellite phone for exactly one minute. He called his employer, figuring they would be able to let his family know he had survived.
"I basically told La Presse I was alive. I was screaming and incoherent, but they understood I was in a state of shock," he said.
Demers's colleagues tracked down a Quebecer living in Port-au-Prince, Jean-François Labadie, and asked him to help out Demers and Guy.
A couple hours later, Demers heard someone shouting his name. It was Labadie walking the streets, looking for the two journalists. Demers realized Labadie must have an internet connection.
"That's when I switched. I said, 'Give me 15 or 20 minutes.'"
Demers says he went from survival mode to work mode, and he began shooting pictures — 11 in total, that first night.
He would only realize later that they "were published the next morning basically everywhere around the world."
His photographs were on the cover of TIME magazine and on the front pages of the New York Times and the Guardian: a young father carrying his son out of the rubble.
A badly injured five- or six-year-old boy who'd managed to climb out from under a collapsed building. Another father and his daughter.
Chaos reigned. Cries and screams rang out through the night.
"Nobody, nobody, nobody — no Haitians slept in a house. Everybody slept in the streets. We slept in the streets," Demers said.
The next day and in the two days that followed, Demers was in full gear.
"I made it through three days of working like crazy," he said. "I learned later that I was pretty much in shock."
As the third day wound to a close, Demers says he began to shut down. La Presse brought him back home. So began his journey to recovery.
"It's very important to have a lot of empathy and to understand what Haitians are going through," Demers said. "I came back after seven days, and people took care of me."
"But they stayed there."
"And they're still there. And they're still in the rubble, and people are still in very difficult conditions."
Demers will be attending the Maison d'Haïti's commemoration of the disaster's 10th anniversary Sunday at the Tohu. He's been back to Haiti five times since 2010, and he says he hopes to continue to make the trip when he can.
Every year since the tragedy, he heals a little more.
"I'm lucky to be alive, so I'm living my life fully, and that's something that's very, very important to me."
With files from Aislinn May and CBC Montreal's Let's Go
