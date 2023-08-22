Italian tourist says he was poisoned by tap water at Quebec wildlife reserve

An Italian tourist who says he ingested bleach while drinking tap water at a Quebec wildlife reserve is considering suing Quebec's provincial parks agency (SÉPAQ) for failing to warn him and his family that the water wasn't potable.

Emiliano Piccinin says he, his partner and their eight-month-old daughter started feeling sick not long after they got to their cabin near Étang-à-la-Truite, a lake located in the Matane Wildlife Reserve, on Aug. 14.

"We didn't pay much attention to our symptoms — we're on a trip, it can happen," said Piccinin.

The next day, Piccinin says he became violently ill after drinking more water from the tap.

"I feel like burning in myself, I started to puke, I started to spit blood," he said.

He says he checked the SÉPAQ website, which advertised the water as safe to drink, The cottage also had no signs of non-potable water, he said.

In a statement to Radio-Canada, the SEPAQ confirmed it used bleach to disinfect its well, but says it instructed all its employees to put up warning signs at every tap. (Radio-Canada)

It's only when Piccinin went to the park's office that staff told him the water was contaminated with bacteria and that they had just used bleach to disinfect the well.

Piccinin says the staff did not apologize or offer to help.

"The manager just said that they forgot to tell us that the water was not potable but hopefully I would be good soon," he said.

Employees advised to put up signs, SÉPAQ says

Piccinin says he had to drive himself to the Amqui Hospital about 40 minutes away, where he underwent blood tests and X-rays.

He says doctors suspected a stomach perforation, so he was rushed to Rimouski Hospital. While further tests confirmed there was no perforation and his life was not in danger, Piccinin says he's still suffering from symptoms.

"Every time I eat or drink, I feel sick," he said.

The SÉPAQ refused Radio-Canada's request for interview, but said in a statement that all employees had been told to post non-potable water signs for the Étang-à-la-Truite sector at every tap following the treatment of the well.

It also said it offered to call an ambulance for Piccinin, but he refused.

After speaking with the Consulate General of Italy Montreal to see what recourse was available, Piccinin filed a statement with the Sûreté du Québec in Amqui.

"I [drank] bleach, but also all my family," he said. "My daughter of eight months drank [non-potable] water … for two days, and we weren't informed, we weren't helped by the park staff — nothing."

On Aug. 19, the family went back to Italy, where Piccinin says he will follow up with his doctor to understand the full effect of the contamination.