'It's an honour': Captain of the Exeborg docks first ship of 2020 at Port of Montreal

Every Jan. 1, the first vessel to enter the Port of Montreal in the new year is treated to a special ceremony, complete with a champagne toast and the presentation of a gold-tipped cane to the ship's captain.

This year, that honour goes to the Exeborg, from the Netherlands, which arrived in Montreal after leaving the port of Sauda in Norway on Dec. 21.

On Monday, the Exeborg's captain, Qin Xiao Fei, will receive the ceremonial gold-headed cane engraved with his name.

Over the weekend, Qin said he's planning on going into the city to buy gifts for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The custom of handing down the 14-carat-tipped cane began in 1840.

Find out why Montreal carries on this tradition: