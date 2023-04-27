Content
Montreal

Montreal police investigating after Israeli flags were stolen from school and set on fire

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, which was Israeli independence day, at a school in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, according to B’nai Brith.

An Arabic song whose lyrics evoke conflict over the Palestinian territories plays over the footage

Man pulling down flags
A screenshot of a video posted to social media shows a young man removing flags from the fence of a Jewish school in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and burning them. (Twitter)

Police are investigating after a video was published on social media showing someone removing Israeli flags from a Jewish school in Montreal and burning them. 

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, which was Israeli independence day, at a school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a Montreal suburb, according to B'nai Brith, a Jewish human rights advocacy organization. 

The video subsequently posted online showed a young man removing the flags from the fence of the Hebrew Foundation School. The video then shows the flags being set on fire. 

An Arabic song plays over the footage with lyrics evoking the conflict over the Palestinian territories. 

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said its hate crimes unit is investigating. 

