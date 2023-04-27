Montreal police investigating after Israeli flags were stolen from school and set on fire

Police are investigating after a video was published on social media showing someone removing Israeli flags from a Jewish school in Montreal and burning them.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, which was Israeli independence day, at a school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a Montreal suburb, according to B'nai Brith, a Jewish human rights advocacy organization.

The video subsequently posted online showed a young man removing the flags from the fence of the Hebrew Foundation School. The video then shows the flags being set on fire.

An Arabic song plays over the footage with lyrics evoking the conflict over the Palestinian territories.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said its hate crimes unit is investigating.