Police investigating after BB gun shooter targets Montreal Islamic centre

Montreal police are investigating after someone shot at an Islamic community centre with an air rifle Monday evening.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at the Assahaba Islamic Community Centre on Bélanger Street in the Rosemont neighbourhood.

The community centre posted a surveillance video to its Facebook page that shows a hooded person wearing a medical mask approach the building around 7 p.m.

The person points a weapon at the centre, takes 11 shots, then runs away. In a post on Facebook, the community centre said the weapon appeared to be a BB gun and that the person in the video was chased but got away.

On Tuesday morning, marks left by the projectiles were visible on the windows outside the centre.

The Montreal police service's hate crimes unit is handling the investigation into the incident.

The community centre said there was material damage, but no one was hurt. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

In 2014, the community centre was vandalized repeatedly, including once when an axe was thrown through a window with an anti-Muslim note attached to it.