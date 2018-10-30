Quebec City police officer acquitted in fatal 2015 motorcycle crash

A Quebec City police officer has been acquitted of dangerous driving causing death for her role in a fatal 2015 crash.

Isabelle Morin sobbed as she heard the verdict being read out in a Quebec City courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Jessy Drolet, 38, was killed in September 2015 after crashing his motorcycle into Morin's police cruiser.

Morin was driving north on Laurentian Autoroute in a construction lane on the southbound pane of the highway, since the two northbound lanes were closed for construction.

Morin decided to do a U-Turn between the orange cones separating traffic to get off at the Georges-Muir exit, in the other direction.

Jessy Drolet, 38, crashed his motorcycle into the police cruiser Isabelle Morin was driving in September 2015, when Morin did a U-turn in a construction zone on Laurentian Autoroute, north of Quebec City. (Radio-Canada)

According to the defence's expert witness, Drolet was driving 134 kilometres per hour moments before he crashed into the cruiser.

Quebec court Judge Pierre Rousseau said the manoeuvre was "unusual," but not illegal.

Rousseau said his task was not to rule on the tragic consequences of the move, but rather its legality. He ruled that Morin had the visibility needed to do a U-turn.

Morin is still employed with the Quebec City police force but is currently on leave.

With files from Radio-Canada's Yannick Bergeron