Montreal should put moratorium on police street checks, former justice minister says

Former federal justice minister Irwin Cotler has endorsed a motion that will go to Montreal city council on Monday, calling for a moratorium on police street checks in the city.

Cotler says until legislation is drafted to ensure police checks are conducted fairly, they should be banned.

He cited a report released in October that found black, Indigenous and Arab people more likely to be stopped in random street checks by Montreal police.

"The report demonstrated that police checks are arbitrary, selective and discriminatory," said Cotler, who now chairs the Montreal-based NGO the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

"It undermines confidence in the administration of justice, it increases alienation between visible minorities and the police and it tends to result in criminalization of these vulnerable groups."

When the report was released, Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron said a policy on street checks would be put in effect by March 2020, but said nothing about what it might look like.

A street check is an interaction between police and civilians, outside of a criminal context, that allows for the collection of identifying information.

Community groups banding together

The motion is being brought forth by a coalition composed of more than 10 community groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations and the Côte-Des-Neiges Black Community Association.

Snowdown Coun. Marvin Rotrand will bring it to council.

The motion will also demand new provincial legislation that emulates legislation adopted in Ontario in 2016.

That regulation bans police from collecting identifying information "arbitrarily," or based on a person's race or presence in a high crime neighbourhood in certain instances.

But that policy was reviewed by the Ontario Court of Appeal, and found to have a lot of confusion surrounding leading to frequent misunderstandings.

And earlier this year, Nova Scotia placed a moratorium on street checks, saying it is making changes "to better protect individual liberties and maintain public safety."

The moratorium followed an independent report that found in Halifax, black people were street checked at a rate six times higher than white people.

Cotler says an immediate moratorium is the first step to drafting legislation that regulates police street checks and ensuring accountability.

In his view, the legislation would have to ensure that police checks are only initiated for public security reasons.

He said in his time as an MP for Mount Royal, he worked with several of the groups in the coalition and heard stories of racial targeting across the board.

"Action by the municipality to declare a moratorium would be as timely as it is necessary," said Cotler, referring to the report on police procedures.

Cotler said that drafting legislation, and declaring a moratorium in the meantime, is in the interest of all those concerned — from the minorities affected to the police to the legislators.