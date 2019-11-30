Down through history: Evidence of mass Irish grave site unearthed during REM dig

While surveying a future site of a light-rail station in Montreal, archeologists have discovered what are believed to be the bones of Irish immigrants who died soon after fleeing the Great Famine more than a century-and-a-half ago.

But the findings are no big surprise for officials with the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

They had prepared for the possible discovery well in advance as the dig site is a stone's throw from the Black Rock — a three-metre-tall boulder that, erected in 1859, marks the site where some 6,000 people are buried.

"We are not slowing the REM at any point because we had time to plan this," said the REM's deputy director of environment, Elizabeth Boivin, standing in front of the monument in the Sud-Ouest borough.

That advance planning means archeologists have been lowered by crane into the ground in a bright yellow, circular basket — working by hand to excavate remains in a cylindrical hole that, measuring 2.3 metres in diameter, will one day hold a massive support pillar for the elevated tracks.

Bone fragments have been discovered belonging to at least 15 different people believed to have died during the typhus epidemic in the mid-1800s. (REM)

The bone fragments are thought to be the remains of 12 to 15 people.

"They are Irish people. They were here in 1847," Boivin said. "We made sure that the work here would be done with respect."

Wood that may be from coffins has also been unearthed in the dig, and more artifacts may be found in the coming days as experts carefully sift through the dirt. The land is owned by the Canadian National Railway.

Of the 100,000 people who came to Canada in the summer of 1847, some 70,000 of them landed in Montreal, overwhelming a city of only 50,000.

REM’s deputy director of environment, Elizabeth Boivin, stands in front of the monument in the Sud-Ouest borough. Archeologists work in the background. (CBC)

They didn't die alone

While the city might have felt cramped at the time, it was nothing compared to the jam-packed "coffin ships" that the Irish immigrants used to cross the sea, many arriving sick and dying of typhus already.

The bones found have been sent away for study, but they are believed to be of the thousands who died of typhus in makeshift sheds erected on the banks of the St. Lawrence River.

The yellow, cylindrical basket fits perfectly into the hole so experts can carefully comb through the dirt in search of bone fragments and other artifacts. (CBC)

But they weren't left to die alone. Montrealers from all walks of life, knowing full well the risk of contagion, tried to help. And many of them died as well.

Among them was then-mayor John Easton Mills. He organized measures to contain the epidemic and then volunteered to tend to the sick himself. He died of typhus after less than a year in office.

Before crews began digging in June, a blessing ceremony was held in collaboration with the Irish community because avoiding the site was not possible, Boivin said.

Largest Irish grave site outside of Ireland

Because the dig affects less than one per cent of the site, the project will leave most of the grave undisturbed, she said.

Still, finding evidence of up to 15 different bodies in such a small area demonstrates just how many people are buried there — giving credence to the claim that it is the largest Irish grave site outside of Ireland, said Fergus Keyes.

He has been co-leading a push for a memorial park near the site for a decade. The Irish Memorial Park Foundation wants a word-class memorial park to be a tribute to both the Irish victims and all the Montrealers who risked their lives to care for the victims.

Fergus Keyes has been pushing for a memorial park near the Black Rock site for a decade. ( Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

"We always knew that, in that area, 6,000 Irish were buried," he said. "Nobody has ever dug into that earth since the mid-1800s as far as we know."

The hope is that lab tests will provide more information about who they were, how they lived and how they died, Keyes said.

After that, a new ceremony will likely be held.

"We will reinter them in a very nice, proper ceremony at some point near the Black Rock," he said.