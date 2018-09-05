Police watchdog investigating after man killed in armed standoff in Inukjuak, Que.

Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is investigating after a man in Inukjuak was killed by police, ending an overnight standoff after the man fired a rifle multiple times outside a home in the remote village on Hudson Bay.

The incident began when a 40-year-old man fired a long gun several times outside a residence around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to preliminary information obtained by the BEI.

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec and Kativik Regional Police (KRPF) were sent to the scene, the BEI said.

The BEI described the incident as a hostage situation; it said three people were trapped inside the residence but were eventually freed after police conducted negotiations with the gunman.

Around 11:10 a.m. today, the man fired his long gun in the direction of police, according to the BEI. He was shot and killed by a KRPF officer.

No one else was hurt in the standoff.

'My heart was racing so fast,' witness says

A witness, Lizzie Tukai, said she was at her brother's house Tuesday night when she heard several gun shots. Her brother looked out the window and saw the shooter.

"My heart was racing so fast. I had to have a cigarette to calm down a couple of times," Tukai told CBC News.

"I couldn't breathe sometimes.… Every time my brother would go out to take a peek, to get a visual of him, I was so worried that he would be spotted and shot at. That really terrified me."

Tukai said there were three adults and four children in the home at the time the first shots were fired.

She said those inside hid in the bathroom for more than three hours before police were able to get them out, she said.

It is unclear whether the hostages the BEI referred to in its statement are, in fact, Tukai and the six other people she described as hiding from the gunman in that residence.

Inukjuak is located on Hudson Bay, in Quebec's Inuit territory of Nunavik.

The BEI investigates any incident involving police and a civilian in which the civilian is seriously injured or killed or whenever an officer discharges a firearm.

Six BEI investigators, as well as two Montreal police investigators, have been assigned to look into the shooting death.

The BEI has also called on any witnesses to come forward with information about what happened.

With files from CBC's Catou MacKinnon