Inuit craft fair allows artists to showcase their talent, sell directly to public

Inuit artists and craft makers got an opportunity to show off their work and teach the public about their culture at an art show organized by the Southern Quebec Inuit Association on Saturday.

"Our idea is to promote all of our Inuit artists, whether they make modern paintings or sealskin earrings," said Sarah Carrière, one of the organizers of the fair at the Church Of The Epiphany in Verdun.

"We wanted to promote our Inuit artists who don't necessarily have a place to promote themselves."

Carrière says many galleries and shops that buy Inuit art often make their purchases in bulk.

"Then the markup is 200, 300 sometimes 500 per cent the original price from what was actually paid to the artists," she said.

Gabriel Nuraki Koperqualuk was one of the artists who took part.

Although born and raised in Montreal, he turns to his mother's hometown, Puvirnituq in Nunavik, for inspiration.

He takes archival photos, many from the Avataq Cultural Institute, and then digitally manipulates them.

One of Gabriel Nuraki Koperqualuk's works: a digitally altered image of a wet plate photograph taken by filmmaker Robert J. Flaherty. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Koperqualuk says one in particular, a 1913 wet plate photograph taken by filmmaker Robert J. Flaherty, best represents his work.

"I think this is the one out of all my works, that represents not only who I am as an urban Inuk but who all Inuit are today," he said.

"Sort of being in between these two realms — sort of figuring out who we are in the world, in society."

Peta Tayara has been in Montreal for about a year, moving here from Salluit.

Ulu-shaped sealskin earrings were a popular item at the craft sale. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Although she plays around with different media, jewelry is her go-to option.

"People come over and ask us what this is, or what it's used for," she says.

"That's a way to teach or introduce our culture."

This was the first edition of the Inuit Craft Fair, with the hope being it becomes an annual tradition.