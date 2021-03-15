Introducing CBC Lite

We're used to everything being quick and lightning speed fast when it comes to the internet.

However, not every Canadian has access to high-speed internet, especially in rural and remote areas where dial-up might be the only way to get information online.

CBC Lite (cbc.ca/lite) simplifies access for over 1 million Canadians who don't have high-speed access to the internet and still want timely access to top headlines and news stories.

It offers text-based news, removes links, images, and video to ensure visitors get the most important information they need at the moment. It also speeds up browsing on slower connections and uses less data on mobile devices.

Simply type cbc.ca/lite into your search bar to check it out.

If you want rich media content, you can still access it on cbc.ca.