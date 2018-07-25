Intoxicated woman drives off with ambulance, hits a few cars before police find her in NDG

A 22-year-old woman may be facing charges after she allegedly stole an ambulance and took it on a short joyride Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., paramedics responded to a call for an intoxicated person and picked up the woman near the corner of St-Antoine and Walker streets in Little Burgundy.

During the transport, the woman became aggressive and tried to hit a paramedic riding with her in the back, according to Urgences-Santé spokesperson François Labelle.

The paramedic at the wheel stopped the vehicle and got out, leaving the key in the ignition. The paramedic in back also got out.

They called 911 for back up.

However, before police arrived, the woman managed to free herself from the stretcher she was in, climb through a small door that connects the front and back of the ambulance, get into the driver's seat and speed off, Labelle said.

She drove for about 1.5 kilometres, to Vendôme Metro station in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, hitting at least three cars on her way, according to Const. Manuel Couture.

Police found her at the Metro station, where she was arrested.

She was detained overnight. It is still unclear what charges she may face.

The paramedics were not hurt.

Labelle said usually, if a paramedic has to get out of the ambulance, they take the keys out and enable a system that allows the truck to keep running.

It appears the driver forgot to do so, which under the circumstances is understandable, he said.