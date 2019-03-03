Man in custody after head-on collision in Montreal critically injures woman

A woman was left in critical condition and a man in his 30s was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving after a violent collision in Montreal early Sunday morning.

The head-on collision occurred near the Port of Montreal, not far from the iconic Habitat 67 which dominates the waterfront's skyline with its brown, boxy shapes.

According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a 911 call was placed at 3:25 a.m. to report the crash on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, near des Moulin Road.

Chèvrefils said the suspect's car was travelling in an easterly direction on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue when it drifted out of its lane and into the victims' oncoming vehicle, police say.

The woman, a passenger in the oncoming vehicle, suffered major injuries to the head.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, said Chèvrefils, and "we currently fear for her life."

The driver of that car was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said police fear for the victim's life after she was transported to hospital with major head trauma. (Radio-Canada)

The suspect was not injured. He was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained while the investigation continues Sunday morning.

Collision investigators cordoned off Pierre-Dupuy in both directions between des Moulin Road and Macdonald Road.

The Concorde Bridge has also been closed, meaning employees of the Montreal Casino, for example, will have to take a wide detour to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to get to work from the city.