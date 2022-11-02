Montrealers bugging out over edible insects as Insectarium serves up creepy, crawly gift boxes

Michelle Furtado may be well known on TikTok for her comedic skits and dances, but the social media influencer doesn't joke around when it comes to bugs.

"I hate insects," said Furtado, but she decided to face her fears on Wednesday and eat them.

Yes, eat them.

She was among those at an entomophagy event hosted by the Montreal Insectarium at downtown food court Le Central.

What is entomophagy? The eating of insects. And not only is there a word for that — there are a lot of recipes, too.

Space for Life, which manages the Insectarium, Biodome and Botanical Garden, commissioned chef-consultant and fine food creator Daniel Vézina to develop a gourmet sampling box featuring edible insects and Quebec products that some would call delicious.

Others might call it something else.

But Vézina was pleasantly surprised by the reaction of people trying edible insects for the first time.

"They enjoyed it when they tasted it," he said. "I am surprised, but I am very happy too."

WATCH | Influencer and reporter partake in bug buffet:

See people's reactions to tasting insect delicacies Duration 1:30 Dozens tried a few insect-based recipes at an entomophagy event hosted by the Montreal Insectarium downtown on Wednesday.

The EntomoMiam box will be available next month for about $50. It will include treats like roasted almonds with grasshopper-lime salt and a tapenade made with mealworms and sun-dried tomatoes.

Insectarium director Maxim Larrivée said his personal favourite is the energy truffle with dried blueberries, pumpkin seeds and mealworms.

"Insects are not just good for your health. They're not only helping you contribute to reducing your carbon footprint. They're also amazing. They taste good," said Larrivée.

Some people play cricket, others eat crickets. Pecan, cricket and candy cap mushroom shortbreads were on the menu Wednesday. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

"We want food like this, especially insect-based protein that is made in Montreal through a circular economy, to be part of everyone's pantry. And it starts with discovering how good it can taste."

Bug food good for environment

Vézina worked with collaborating chefs to turn creepy crawlies into savoury snacks, some with their exoskeleton, legs and face still intact. He said he enjoyed experimenting with what could become a dietary mainstay.

"In 20 or 25 years, we're going to eat insects every day," said Vézina.

"Animal protein is going to be rare in 20 years so I think it's a good beginning to use insects at this moment."

Daniel Vézina, chef-consultant and fine food creator, was happy to see people enjoying his edible insect creations. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

According to a news release by Space for Life, edible insects can be part of the solution for a healthy, sustainable diet as they are high in protein and nutrients.

Insect farming produces less carbon dioxide (CO2) and uses less water than meat production, the release says.

For example, raising mealworms generates 376 times less CO2 than cattle farming, for an equivalent weight. It also takes five times less water to raise mealworms than it does to raise cattle for an equivalent weight, the release says.

'Not horrible'

As for Furtado, she had a look of bewildered disgust on her face as she crunched down on a cricket's head, its crispy body still clutched between her index finger and thumb.

"I will put down the butt," she said with a smile. "I did it. A little salty. Not horrible."

The energy truffles with dried blueberries, pumpkin seeds and mealworms were a popular delight Wednesday. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

She said she feels like she now has the upper hand over insects because she ate them, but, she admits, she hasn't fully conquered her fear of bugs just yet.

She said she's not ready to introduce insects to her daily, but she might, in a couple years, be ready to start introducing some crickets to her salads.

She said her favourite was the bee propolis Pocky sticks dipped in honey, served with a wildflower-mealworm garnish.

"There was some honey to make it sweet," she said.

While Furtado may be slow to add grubs to her grub, she said it's good for everybody to keep an open mind when it comes to entomophagy.