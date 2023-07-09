Inmate killed at Rivière-des-Prairies prison
Provincial police are investigating the death as a homicide.
The inmate was 27
An inmate at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre was killed yesterday in what police are calling an assault with a weapon.
Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said an altercation took place at the prison around 1:30 p.m. Saturday involving a group of prisoners.
The inmate, 27, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that afternoon.
Provincial police say the death is being investigated as a homicide. They have yet to lay charges.
with files from Joe Bongiorno