Inmate killed at Rivière-des-Prairies prison

Provincial police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The inmate was 27

Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre seen through a fence
Police say an altercation took place at the prison at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

An inmate at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre was killed yesterday in what police are calling an assault with a weapon. 

Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said an altercation took place at the prison around 1:30 p.m. Saturday involving a group of prisoners.

The inmate, 27, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Provincial police say the death is being investigated as a homicide. They have yet to lay charges. 

with files from Joe Bongiorno

