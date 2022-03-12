Longueuil police capture inmate who escaped from hospital

A Quebec inmate is back in custody, after police say he evaded guards who were with him in hospital Friday morning and took off in a stolen car.

Quebec provincial police had been searching for Gaétan Campeau, 49, since Friday morning, when they say he escaped from the custody of correctional agents during a visit to Montreal's Sacré-Cœur hospital.

The inmate managed to leave the hospital and flee in a vehicle stolen on site, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Friday.

Longueuil police say he was located Friday night and brought to the Bordeaux detention centre in Montreal. Police say the vehicle was also recovered.

Campeau could face charges of escaping from lawful custody, theft of a vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.