SAQ obtains injunction ordering restrictions on picketers

Following what it called "aggressive actions" on Friday, the Superior Court of Quebec has granted an injunction ordering restrictions on striking provincial liquor board employees.

The injunction, obtained by the SAQ, orders striking employees to allow people access to SAQ establishments, and to refrain from the use of intimidation and harassment tactics.

On Friday, the SAQ announced the labour dispute would close "many stores" until Monday. The Crown corporation recommended customers check its website for a list of stores where managers, who are not part of the union, will work instead of the striking employees.

Earlier this week, the Syndicat des employé-es de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ, which represents 5,500 workers, warned that the weekend-long strike was in the cards if an "an acceptable salary offer" wasn't brought to the table.

The union has said the two sides are close to reaching a deal. Its president, Katia Lelièvre, has said negotiations could continue during the strike.