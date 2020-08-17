Toddler found unconscious in Montérégie swimming pool
The young girl was found in the water of an in-ground pool at a home she was visiting Sunday evening.
Girl found in water of in-ground pool at home she was visiting Sunday evening
An 18-month-old girl was found unconscious in a swimming pool at a residence in Saint-Amable, Que., 38 kilometres east of Montreal.
The toddler had been visiting a home on Biance Street, said Richelieu-St-Laurent police.
Officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The in-ground pool had a fence around it, police said. She was transported to hospital but her condition is unknown.
Police are investigating the incident, and are interviewing the girl's parents and witnesses to determine how she ended up in the pool.
With files from Radio-Canada