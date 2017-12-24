Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in connection to 2017 death of infant

Police arrested a man yesterday in connection with the 2017 death of a seven-week-old baby just east of Montreal.

Suspect scheduled to appear in Joliette courthouse today

Police arrested a man yesterday in connection with the 2017 death of a seven-week-old baby. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis said the man was arrested in Charlemagne, a suburb near Repentigny. The infant died on March 18, 2017, Denis said.

The suspect is due to appear in the Joliette courthouse today.

