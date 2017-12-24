Man arrested in connection to 2017 death of infant
Police arrested a man yesterday in connection with the 2017 death of a seven-week-old baby just east of Montreal.
Suspect scheduled to appear in Joliette courthouse today
Police arrested a man yesterday in connection with the 2017 death of a seven-week-old baby just east of Montreal.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis said the man was arrested in Charlemagne, a suburb near Repentigny. The infant died on March 18, 2017, Denis said.
The suspect is due to appear in the Joliette courthouse today.