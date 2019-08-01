An infant has died after being run over by a vehicle at a drive-in theatre on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Ciné-Parc Boucherville, as people were leaving the outdoor cinema in their cars.

Witness Jean-Simon Lavoie said that as cars began pulling out from the theatre, a vehicle backed over a small tent with a four-month-old sleeping girl inside.

He heard people nearby screaming and learned that first aid was performed on the infant, but to no avail.

"There was blood," Lavoie said. "I've never seen something like this."

Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said the baby was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mercille said the baby's parents were gathering their lawn chairs when the vehicle parked next to the tent drove over the child.

The parents and first responders are being treated for shock, she said.

Police believe it was an accident and do not expect charges to be laid.