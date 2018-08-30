Infant bones discovered in Westmount home likely date back to 1948, coroner says

A Quebec coroner's report sheds only some light on the gruesome discovery made in 2017 of the remains of a mummified baby in the ceiling of a Westmount home.

"The remains could not be identified but a DNA expert concluded the remains had the genetic profile of a female," Quebec coroner Steeve Poisson said in his report released Thursday.

The cause of death or exact date could also not be determined.

The discovery dates back to January 2017, when a homeowner, who had lived in the home since 1978, hired a contractor to rip out ceiling panels in the basement. That's when the worker found the bones wrapped in old yellow newspaper.

"The newspaper that the bones were wrapped in were dated December 1948, so that could be the probable year of death," the coroner's report states.

The remains also included a piece of the umbilical cord, which was found near the neck.

Using the umbilical cord, a DNA test was conducted with the person who lived at the home in 1948. The results confirmed that there was no genetic link between the two.

The autopsy was not able to confirm whether the baby girl was stillborn, or died after birth.

"The most plausible hypothesis is that it was a secret pregnancy of the cleaning lady or the woman who lived there at the time and who, after the birth of the baby, hid it in the basement ceiling because she couldn't bury the body due to the frozen ground, or possibly wanted to dispose of the baby for religious reasons linked to that time period."