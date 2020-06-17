Gyms, arenas, indoor pools to reopen June 22 in Quebec

Indoor sports venues, including gyms, pool and arenas, will be allowed to reopen June 22, according to Radio-Canada.

People are still, however, expected to comply with social-distancing and hygiene guidelines — so exactly how a sport like hockey might look remains to be seen.

Full details of the reopening will be announced at a 10:30 a.m. news conference with Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health, and Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports.

Earlier this month, the province lifted the ban on outdoor team sports, such as soccer and baseball.

But people are still required to stay two metres apart during those activities, meaning that for now they are limited to training sessions or skills competitions.

The province had already allowed many non-contact sports, such as golf and singles tennis.

Activities such as open-water swimming, jogging, cycling, hiking, rock-climbing, kayaking and canoeing are also already permitted.