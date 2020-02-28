Young Indigenous people see their future at stake in the Wet'suwet'en crisis

Issues of land, sovereignty and reconciliation have been at the heart of the barricades that went up across Canada after the RCMP conducted raids on Wet'suwet'en territory in early February.

They are issues that have led to solidarity actions across the country before, such as during the Oka Crisis of 1990, but Indigenous youth today are finding ways to share their unfiltered voices on social media and in protests.

The Wet'suwet'en Nation's fight is theirs, too, they say, because it is a fight for sovereignty after centuries of colonization.

Watch the video above for more.