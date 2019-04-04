How are Indigenous stories currently being told in the media and where can things be improved?

That's the topic being discussed Monday afternoon by our panel moderated by Rosanna Deerchild, the host of CBC's Unreserved. The event is part of Turtle Island Reads (TIR) — a CBC Montreal initiative celebrating stories written by and about Indigenous peoples in Canada..

"Simply reading, or doing a workshop on reporting in Indigenous communities, guidelines, or any type of broad Indigenous sensitivity training can improve a lot of small mistakes," said Jessica Deer, a Montreal-based reporter and editor with CBC Indigenous.

"But most of it boils down to just improving relationships," she said.

Deer is one of four panelists taking part in Indigenous stories in the media: What journalists, filmmakers and other media professionals get right, what they get wrong, and how to improve things.

The panel will be streamed live at the top of this page and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

Jessica Deer, Montreal-based reporter/editor at CBC Indigenous.

Brittany LeBorgne, actor/writer production coordinator at Rezolution Pictures.

Michelle Smith, Dawson professor in cinema-communications; filmmaker; coordinator of Dawson College's transition program for Indigenous students, Journeys.

Greg Horn, Indigenous storyteller and editor for Iorì:wase, the Kahnawake weekly print and online newspaper.

The panel will be followed by our Turtle Island Reads Book Club event which will have a special focus on young adult books by Indigenous authors. That event will be recorded to be broadcast online on CBC in June to mark Indigenous Book Club Month.

How to ask the panel a question

The event is at John Abbott College and open to the public. Anyone wanting to ask the panelists a question can do so in person at the event, or by joining the Facebook live.

Want to fire off your question right now?

Tweet or Instagram a picture of yourself with it and be sure to include the hashtag #TIR2019. We'll ask the question on your behalf during the discussion.

To be part of our audience during the filming, go to John Abbott College, located at 21275 Lakeshore Drive in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Both events are in the Casgrain Theatre. Parking is free on campus after 4 p.m. A bus stop served by the 211 and 200 is located in front of the college.