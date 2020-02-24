Hundreds attend youth reconciliation conference at Concordia University

Amid ongoing rail blockades across the country, hundreds of Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth are coming together to talk about what reconciliation means as part of a nationwide conference being held at Montreal's Concordia University.

More than 300 young people from across Canada participated in workshops and discussions surrounding reconciliation on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as part of the eighth annual Canadian Roots Exchange gathering.

For Amy Grant, who has roots in the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation in Newfoundland, sharing stories at the conference helped create a sense of solidarity.

"A lot of the things you're going through, whether that be … going through a bit of an identity crisis or keeping up with your language and culture — you're not alone," Grant said.

The event is about improving relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, offering them a chance to talk about different issues and ask what can be improved on a community level, as well as across Canada.

Identity, decolonization and reconciliation were the main concepts covered by the conference. The ideas mean different things to different people.

For Amy Grant, who has roots in the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation in Newfoundland, sharing stories helped create a sense of solidarity. (CBC)

"Reconciliation is about my culture and reclaiming my language and bringing that back to my family," Grant said.

"Healing my family and the past generations that have been broken through the colonial construct."

Geneviève Sioui, who is from Wendake Huron-Wendat First Nation, helped organize the event. She's the co-ordinator for Indigenous community engagement at Concordia.

She said the rail blockades and government reaction to the pipeline protests happening across the country, in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs who are fighting the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that would run through traditional territory, are having an impact on the events.

"It's a bit difficult at the moment for the youth, seeing the response from our politicians, from our police forces," Sioui said. "It's difficult to imagine we will move toward a peaceful relationship."

Today is the last day of the conference, which includes a discussion with Innu poet and actor Natasha Kanapé Fontaine.