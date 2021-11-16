Indigenous woman, 61, found dead near Montreal construction site was a 'lovely soul'

Elisapie Pootoogook often came to Montreal for medical treatment from Salluit, one Quebec's northernmost communities, nearly 2,000 kilometres from the city.

"She was a lovely soul. She would have these really cute sayings," said David Chapman, executive director of Resilience Montreal, who knew her for about eight years.

"If she was excited about something, she would say, 'oh my stars. Oh my stars.'"

Pootoogook was found dead Saturday morning near a construction site on René-Lévesque Boulevard, not far from the Atwater Avenue intersection. She was 61.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said there was a 911 call Saturday at 8:20 a.m. about a woman lying on the ground.

Urgences-santé arrived on the scene and paramedics confirmed the woman was dead, she said. They then requested police assistance.

Pootoogook’s body was found near the condo development that is replacing the former Children's Hospital. (CBC)

Investigators determined that the woman was not the victim of a crime and the case was transferred to the coroner's office for further investigation, Chèvrefils said.

Chèvrefils would not speculate on the cause of death, saying the case is now in the hands of the coroner.

Dodging security at Atwater Metro

Chapman said it could have been medical, like cardiac arrest, or Pootoogook could have died of hypothermia.

What he does know is she was likely seeking warmth, as she would often stay in the Atwater Metro station for as long as she could — dodging security that has been tightened since the pandemic, he said.

She would move with others between the station and Cabot Square, a common gathering place for unhoused Indigenous people.

David Chapman said Elisapie Pootoogook was always gracious and polite with him. (CBC)

"It appears on this occasion, she went a little further than the park and made her way to the condo development," he said.

That condo development is set to have more than 1,000 rental and condo units. It will include a park, community centre, library and auditorium. The original plans included 174 social housing units.

The land is being developed by Philip Kerub's company High-Rise Montréal (HRM) and the developer Devimco Immobilier.

Kerub elected to pay the $6,235,000 penalty included in his contract rather than lose millions of dollars and build the social housing .

More should be done, advocates say

Chapman said more should be done in Montreal to help ensure people don't die like Pootoogook did.

"You looked at her struggle, and just wondered why there couldn't be more justice and dignity for Elisapie," he said.

Chapman said Pootoogook, who struggled with alcohol addiction, had a pattern of being sent to Montreal for medical treatment, heading off to visit friends and soon finding herself on the streets.

Nakuset says there is an increasing number of Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in and around Cabot Square. She says a building to house them is needed. (CBC)

She would occasionally seek assistance from Resilience Montreal, a non-profit day shelter situated on the corner of Atwater and Sainte Catherine Street. The organization offers food, a place to sleep, clean clothes and support.

Chapman said he helped her return home a few times.

"I had the sense that she was often torn between two worlds. Life was difficult for her in the north and life was difficult for her in the south. So it was a question of which difficult place to be," he said.

Building is needed, Nakuset says

Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, said the cold weather is moving in fast and she is very concerned about what will happen this winter.

There is a warming tent in Cabot Square, but it isn't enough and a permanent building is needed, she said.

This has been under discussion for a long time, she said, but opening a new space far from the square won't do as people won't make the trip.

"We need to have a shelter in the Cabot Square area that is open at night, that lets people in as they are and supports them," she said.

There's an increasing number of Indigenous people gathering in the area, living on the streets, said Nakuset, who described the situation as "disaster waiting to happen."

The newly elected Projet Montréal administration will double the funding dedicated to combating homelessness, bringing the total to $6 million, said Catherine Cadotte, a city spokesperson

She said the city will develop 1,200 units dedicated to people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness. Transitional housing with 23 units will be built for Indigenous people, she added.

"Our administration has worked tirelessly to leave no one behind during the pandemic, in particular by supporting projects intended for Indigenous people," Cadotte said in a statement.

"We will continue to work alongside public health, community organizations and the government of Quebec to adequately respond to needs of vulnerable people in Montreal."