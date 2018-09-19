Incarceration of Indigenous women in Canada next on MMIWG's agenda

Groups who work with Indigenous women inside the country's prisons and in the justice system will testify today in Quebec City.

The third day of hearings of the federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls opens at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

This leg of the inquiry is hearing from expert witnesses and covers themes that have surfaced during testimony from more than 1,200 families across the country.

On Monday, commissioners heard how the opioid crisis is overwhelming police services in northern Ontario.

The chief of Canada's largest Indigenous police force, the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), said that chronic underfunding has endangered the 34 communities NAPS serves, particularly vulnerable women and girls.

Commissioner Michèle Audette said the social impact of resource development projects are felt every day in places like her hometown, Schefferville, Que.. (Catou Mackinnon/CBC)

On Tuesday, human rights advocates detailed how major resource development projects jeopardize the safety of girls and women.

The fly-in, fly-out model brings to remote regions large numbers of transient workers with deep pockets, the commissioners heard. They drop into town to "blow off steam" and drive up the cost of living for locals.

The income gap between women and men in these communities also exacerbates inequalities, because women cannot afford to leave violent relationships, witnesses told the inquiry.

Commissioners will move on to Winnipeg, Man., and St-John's, N.L., in October.

The federal government allowed a six-month extension for the inquiry, setting an April 30, 2019 deadline for the final report.