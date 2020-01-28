In the habit of driving to work? This expert explains how Montreal can get more people on public transit

It turns out most people in and around Montreal who commute during rush hour are still driving. That's according to a recent report by Montreal's regional transport authority, which found while the number of public transit users has increased over five years, it's only gone up by four per cent.

So CBC decided to ask an expert: How can the city get more people to ride the bus and Metro?

It turns out, driving is a tough habit to break — especially if you live in parts of the city where public transit is inaccessible.

We jumped on board the Metro with Prof. Owen Waygood, an expert in transport and travel behaviour change at Polytechnique Montréal, and asked him all of our burning questions about public transit in Montreal.

