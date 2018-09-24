Important witness in Sutton kidnapping located

Quebec provincial police say they found an important witness in the kidnapping of a Sutton girl last week.

This comes days after another key element of the case was uncovered: when police located one of two vans used in the kidnapping.

The girl escaped an empty house she was brought to by her captors.

They are still looking for an Econoline-type van and no arrests have been made, though investigators said they believe two suspects were involved.

Provincial police say they found the Dodge Caravan that was used in the kidnapping of a 12-year-old Sutton girl. They are still looking for an Econoline-type van. (Sûreté du Québec)

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Aurélie Guindon could not say how or when the witness was located.

The SQ had released a still from a surveillance video showing the witness, a man dressed in black, exiting a Tim Hortons in Lac-Brome the morning of the kidnapping.

Investigators have described the kidnapping as an attempt to obtain ransom from a bank employee.

They say the girl was heading to her high school when the two suspects picked her up and brought her to a house in Sutton.

She was able to somehow escape the home and was found safe soon after that.