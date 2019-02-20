Immigration lawyers to take Quebec to court over rejected applicants

Immigration lawyers are seeking an injunction that would force the Quebec government to delay its plan to cancel 18,000 immigration applications.

The lawyers, Radio-Canada has learned, consider the government's decision "illegal" and are calling for the matter to be addressed immediately because it concerns several thousand people already living and working in the province.

"This refusal to process applications in inventory is devastating," reads the injunction filed Wednesday morning in the Quebec Superior Court by an association of Quebec immigration lawyers — the AQAADI.

The association, which includes around 250 lawyers, talks about the possibility of "serious and irreparable damage" for "hundreds or even thousands of people."

The AQAADI is taking aim at Bill 9, announced by Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette on Feb. 7, which will cancel 18,139 untreated immigration files under the skilled workers program (PRTQ). The PRTQ is managed by the province.

The applicants were waiting for a Quebec selection certificate (CSQ) in order to obtain permanent residence to live and work in Canada.

People who applied to Quebec's skilled workers program in the hopes of becoming permanent residents have been unsure about what lies ahead since learning of the government's plan earlier this month.

More to come.