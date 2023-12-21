Light and music display in Laval, Que., to close after 5 years as city preps land for development

The bright light display lining Highway 15 in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal, is shutting down after five years.

Along with what motorists see from the road, the Illumi site has attracted tens of thousands of visitors every year who want to walk through a vibrant arrangement of illuminated crystals, trees and snowflakes while Christmas songs vibrate through speakers.

It's all going dark on Jan. 7.

"It's been such a success," said artistic director Normand Latourelle, but the project first started with one year as the goal lifespan. Then, it got extended so much that nearly two million people managed to visit the site over the following years, he said.

Latourelle is known for founding the equestrian show company Cavalia, and his early work with Cirque Du Soleil. He said he grew up in Laval, and he remembers it as a boring city. He always wanted to bring happiness to the area.

Artistic director Normand Latourelle says he grew up in Laval and wanted to bring something beautiful to an area he remembers as boring. (CBC)

Latourelle planned to bring Cavalia at first. Then he decided to open Illumi. While the pandemic stood in the way of progress, it gained popularity regardless, he said. The holiday season is usually when traffic peaks, he said.

"We were told by the city that we have to leave the site," Latourelle said. "I still don't understand."

According to Laval spokesperson Philippe Déry, the site must undergo geo-technical analysis in the fall of 2024 and the nature of these studies are incompatible with the current activities.



He said this analysis is needed preparatory work as part of a first phase of the Carré Laval project — which promises a large urban park surrounding a manmade lake. The city says there will also be research centres, offices, businesses and tourist attractions.

"This project, announced in 2020, is a mixed innovation district in the heart of downtown and is the cornerstone of a sustainable transformation of the territory," Déry said in an email.

He said the original contract gave the Illumi creators permission to continue operations at the site until the end of May 2024. The city tried to find another site for Illumi, but couldn't, he added.

Latourelle said he doubts the city's project will come to life quickly as these types of initiatives always take years to get off the ground. He feels he is being rushed off the site for no good reason and said his show pays more taxes than using the space costs the city.

Ilumi has drawn nearly two million visitors over five years, the founder says. (CBC)

Now the show draws half a million people per year, including tourists like Mayte Dziv who was there with her family from Mexico on Wednesday.

"It's amazing," she said. "And my mom is enjoying it."

She said it's terrible that it won't stay in place for those who can enjoy it every year.

Gurline Senat said the show is a great way to be outside and have fun. She attended the show last year with her family, and this year she brought her kids. She said it's sad to learn the show is closing.

Her son, Michael, said the show is "super."