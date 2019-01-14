Carbon monoxide poisoning at LaSalle elementary school sends 43 students, staff to hospital

Montreal fire operations Chief Francis Leduc says a faulty heating system at Des Decouvreurs elementary school in the Montreal borough of LaSalle appears to be the source of toxic gas which made dozens sick.

First responders have taken 35 ailing children and eight adults to at least three Montreal-area hospitals — the Montreal Children's and Sainte-Justine hospitals, as well as the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The sick children are between the ages of six and 13.

"They were nauseous; they vomited, and they were dizzy," said Urgences-Santé spokesperson François Labelle.

Des Decouvreurs school, located on 39th Avenue near Riverside Park, was evacuated soon after a 911 call came from the school at 11:12 a.m., and children who weren't sick were moved to Notre-Dame-des-Rapides school, about 44 metres away.

Des Decouvreurs school remains closed as the investigation into the incident continues.

CO detector missing or faulty?

According to Leduc, the carbon monoxide leak could have come from a bad connection in the school's heating system. He said such a defect is not uncommon, and because carbon monoxide is odorlous, its presence can be hard to detect.

Leduc said most schools are equipped with carbon monoxide detectors and Des Decouvreurs elementary school was not.

A spokesperson for Marguerite Bourgeoys school board, Gina Guillemette, denied that.

Guillemette said that the school does have a carbon monoxide detector, but officials are now trying to determine if it was working.

Code Orange

The Montreal Children's Hospital issued a Code Orange, indicating that it is dealing with a major incident. It is holding a briefing this afternoon to give more details about its response.

The hospital sent out a tweet, asking people to avoid the emergency room for non-urgent cases.

Robert Lalli arrived to pick up his sons and said he wasn't told much about the nature of the evacuation. (CBC)

Parents called to collect students

The school board called parents and sent them an email, asking them to pick up their children at Notre-Dame-de-Rapides and explaining that the building had a problem "possibly related to the school's heating system."

Robert Lalli, who has two sons at Des Decouvreurs school, said parents received very little other information about what had happened.

"We only know the school was evacuated for precautionary reasons for a possible type of leak — gas leak," he said.

He said he's satisfied with the school's response.

"They can't call everyone the minute it happens," Lalli said. "The school's got to do what the school's got to do."

Dozens of children and staff at the LaSalle's Des Decouvreurs elementary school have been taken by ambulance to at least three Montreal hospitals, after an apparent carbon monoxide leak from a faulty heating system. (Radio-Canada)

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge tweeted that he and Health Minister Danielle McCann are closely following the situation and have been in contact with Urgences-Santé, as well as school board officials.